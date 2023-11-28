Noida hit-and-run: Cops identify car that rammed six people, say it belongs to Delhi resident

Two days after a car rammed six people in front of a factory in Sector 83 and fled the spot, the Noida police on Tuesday said they have identify the offending vehicle -- a car with a Delhi registration number.

The incident took place on Sunday, around 1am, outside a factory, which is located under the jurisdiction of Phase-2 police station, said police.

Police said six men in their twenties -- Islam, Immam-ud-din, Islam-ud-din, Tausiq, Saheeq and Talib -- were returning to their rented accommodations, after finishing a shift at the factory, when the speeding car, coming from the opposite side of Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ), rammed them.

The CCTV camera footage, which was widely shared on social media, showed the car dragging one of the injured men for a distance, before fleeing the spot leaving behind all six men, who were injured and bleeding.

Police were alerted and a team from Phase-2 police rushed to the spot. Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Islam was declared dead on arrival, while three critically injured men were referred to a hospital in Delhi. Two men who sustained minor bruises were discharged following treatment, said police.

Phase-2 station house officer Vindyachal Tiwari said, “After scanning footage from around 100 cameras, we have managed to identify the registration number of the car (a Fronx) on Tuesday. The car belongs to a Delhi resident who is yet to be arrested.”

He further said, “The possible route that the car took was recreated based on the CCTV footage, and finally, in one of the cameras along that route, we were able to get a clear image of the registration number.”

As for the injured, SHO Tiwari said, “One of the three injured, Immam-ud-din, who sustained grievous head injuries, is critical and on ventilator support at a hospital in Delhi. The two others, who sustained fractures, are out of danger”

Later Monday, rumors had spread that Immam-ud-din succumbed to injuries but the SHO confirmed that he continues to be on ventilator support.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (grievous hurt), and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified car driver at the Phase-2 police station on Sunday and efforts are underway to nab the driver of the offending vehicle.