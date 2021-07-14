Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Husband, in-laws held for death of woman
noida news

Noida: Husband, in-laws held for death of woman

Noida: A man in his late twenties and his parents were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of his wife following allegations of torture for dowry
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:27 PM IST
HT Image

Noida: A man in his late twenties and his parents were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of his wife following allegations of torture for dowry.

According to the police, the 24-year-old woman was found hanging in her room under the Phase 3 police jurisdiction on Monday evening.

The suspects were identified as Vinod Yadav, the victim’s husband who works at a private company in Noida, his father Suresh Yadav, and mother Sarita Devi.

“The suspects did not inform the police about the incident. A neighbour called the police helpline and informed us about the incident. The woman’s body was sent for an autopsy and her family in Bihar was informed,” said Vivek Trivedi, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

Police officials said that on Tuesday, the woman’s father approached them and alleged that Vinod, his parents and younger brother had been harassing and torturing his daughter for dowry.

“My daughter got married two and a half years ago. Soon, her in-laws started harassing her for not bringing a car with her. They would torture her both emotionally and physically. She had been very upset,” said the father in his police complaint.

A case was registered against Vinod, his parents and younger brother under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Three of the suspects were nabbed on Wednesday while the role of Vinod’s brother is being investigated, the officials said. The woman’s body was handed over to her family following the autopsy, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP