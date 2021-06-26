Noida journalist made false claim of loot: Police

The Noida Police on Friday alleged that senior journalist Atul Agrawal, who claimed to have been looted at gunpoint by assailants in Greater Noida west on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, lied about the incident. Agrawal, the editor-in-chief of Hindi Khabar channel, however, stuck to his claim, adding that he doesn’t want to comment on “the police theory”.

Pointing to his call detail records (CDR), route map and CCTV camera footages, DCP (Noida central) Harish Chander and additional DCP Ankur Agarwal, addressing a press conference, said there were discrepancies Agrawal’s version. Police also claimed Agrawal was at a guest house in Noida when the alleged incident took place.

In a social media post on Monday, Agrawal had claimed that five persons on two motorcycles robbed him of ₹5,000-6,000 when he stopped his car about 300 metres from Rise police check post at around 1am, when he was returning from office to his home in Supertech Eco Village in Greater Noida West.