Noida: Low turnout at Covid vaccination centres for 45+ age group

The special Covid-19 vaccination centres set up for people above the age of 45 years in Gautam Budh Nagar have received a tepid response.

According to data from the district health department, the district has around 22,000 people in the 45+ age group who are yet to be administered the first dose. To achieve 100% vaccination coverage among the target beneficiaries, on October 4, Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) were set up at GIP Mall in Sector 38 and Spectrum Mall in Sector 75 with each having a capacity to vaccinate 600 people a day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, each CVC has been able to vaccinate only about 180 people per day on an average between October 4 and 8, officials said.

“These two drive-through CVCs were created specially for people in the 45+ age group. But the response has been lukewarm so far with just about 30% of target vaccinations taking place here,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunization officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the official data, the district health department has vaccinated 100% eligible beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group with the first dose, but only 92% of the 45+ age group target beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far.

“During the special surveillance drive from September 7 to 16, over 50,000 people in the 45+ age group were identified as unvaccinated, of which about 22,000 are still left. The health department is now working to vaccinate the remaining population of this age group to achieve 100% coverage,” said Dr Tyagi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been tasked to encourage people in the 45+ age group to get vaccinated.

“The health officials have been instructed to ensure 100% vaccination of 45+ age group in the district, and we will be able to achieve the target soon,” he said.

According to the Co-WIN portal, 2,558,145 people have been vaccinated so far in the district, of which 787, 377 people are above the age of 45 years.