Noida man held for ‘killing rat’, police chief later revokes arrest

A day after a Noida man was arrested, allegedly for killing a rat, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Monday revoked his arrest, and ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident.

Zainul Abdeen, 24, who runs an eatery, was arrested on Sunday, after a month-old video of him running over a rat with his bike emerged on social media. Police said Zainul was arrested after two men arrived at his residence and assaulted his brother.

Police said officers arrested the two men. Vineet Yadav, station house officer of the Phase-3 police station, said, “In order to maintain law and order in the area, Zainul was also booked under section 290 (causing nuisance) of the IPC and arrested.”

On Sunday evening, police issued a clarification, saying Zainul was not arrested for killing a rat but over a fight at his eatery. “The suspect, Zainul, was arrested by Phase-3 police under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” the note said.

However, by Monday, police chief Singh revoked his arrest. She said in a statement, “I have directed a departmental inquiry on everyone involved in the case, headed by Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.”