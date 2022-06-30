Noida man arrested for supporting Udaipur killing

A Noida resident was arrested on Thursday from Sector 168 for supporting the Udaipur killing incident through his social media posts after a written complaint was made by another resident, police said.

The accused has been identified as Asif Khan, 23, who lives in Chaprauli village near Sector 168 and works as a welder in his father’s shop.

In Udaipur, a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was brutally beheaded on Tuesday allegedly for supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, who was suspended after her comment on Prophet Mohammed, in a social media post. He was beheaded by two Muslim men inside his shop in broad daylight, which was recorded and the video was released on social media along with another video wherein the assailants threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

“A news portal uploaded the viral video of the Udaipur incident on a social media platform and was taking comments from a political leader on the incident. Asif liked the video and commented saying they did a good job. Seeing this, his friends using the same platform took a screenshot and complained. He also apologised later and said he did it by mistake. However, usually, a comment made by mistake can be deleted easily,” said Sudhir Kumar, station house officer (SHO), expressway police station.

He added that the accused has been produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. He has been booked under sections 505 (2) (offence at a place of worship or religious gathering) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with the intent to insult any religion).

Police officials have asked residents to maintain peace and not indulge in inflammatory posts on social media that can disturb law and order in the district. Officials said that the message is also being given through various religious leaders.

“There is no law and order situation in Gautam Budh Nagar and people are maintaining peace. However, we are on alert and taking all precautions after the Udaipur incident. We are in touch with residents and the religious leaders of various communities and asking them to cooperate with us. We have also asked residents to report any incident that may seemingly disrupt peace,” said Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

