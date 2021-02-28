Noida: Man booked for stalking woman, probe on

Noida: A man living in an area under the jurisdiction of the Sector 20 police has been booked for allegedly stalking a 28-year-old woman living in the neighbourhood.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that the suspect would often follow her in his car. “Every time I went out of my house, he would try to follow me in his car making it very difficult for me to step out of the house,” she alleged.

Police said this has been going on for weeks now. “The man lives in the neighbourhood of the girl’s family. She recognizes him but he is unknown to the family. She didn’t have too many details about him, but was able to note down the vehicle’s number which she has shared with us. We have traced the car. Efforts are on to trace the suspect,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

A case of stalking (section 354D of the Indian Penal Code) has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

Police said the woman has been very disturbed for a few days now. “We are also scanning footage of CCTVs in the area so as to gather more evidence against the suspect. Due action will be taken in the case soon,” said the SHO.