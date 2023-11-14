Noida: Man found shot and injured near Sector 144 metro station

A private security officer of a company was shot and injured allegedly by a man working as a driver in the same company near Sector 144 Metro station on Monday night, police said, adding that the victim is stable condition after being treated at a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound.

According to the police, they received information about the incident around 8.45pm on Monday.

“A woman police personnel after completing her shift was heading home when she spotted a man lying unconscious near the Sector 144 Metro station. Initially she thought that the man had met with an accident. But then she saw the gunshot wound and stopped her cab. She took him to Kailash hospital and also informed Sector 142 police station about the man,” Hridesh Kathariya, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said.

He said a team immediately reached the hospital and found the man, identified as Pushpendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Sitapur district, with gunshot wound to his hip. Mishra works as a security officer at a private company in Sector 96, police said.

“Mishra was semi conscious and could only murmur that he was shot by one Kapil Sharma. When inquired, we found that Mishra and Sharma both work at the same private company. Sharma is a driver and security guard while Mishra is a personal security officer of the company owner. The exact cause of the fight between the two is unclear,” Kathariya said.

“A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Sharma. Once the suspect is arrested or Mishra is able to record his statement, the motive will become clear,” he said.

