Noida:Man enters home of girl he wanted to marry, stabs family; mother dies

A man in his 20s allegedly stabbed the family of a girl he wanted to marry in Sector 5, Noida, after they rejected his proposal and fixed her marriage to someone else, police and locals said on Sunday. The girl’s mother, 42, was killed, while the father and two daughters, including a 13-year-old, were injured in the attack.

Neighbours, alerted by screams, called the police, who took the family to a nearby hospital. In the meantime, the accused fled the location. The other three minor children were not injured in the attack. (HT Photo)

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The incident took place around 1:30am on Sunday as the parents and their five children were sleeping on a terrace-type attachment above their ground-floor flat, said police.

“The mother was declared dead at the hospital,” said Amit Kumar Maan, station house officer, Phase 1. She had suffered injuries on her neck, one hand, and a shoulder.

The others are out of danger, Maan said. They are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Delhi.

All three — the father (in his mid-40s), the 19-year-old daughter, the minor girl —suffered injuries on their neck; 13-year-old also suffered a cut on leg.

It was not immediately clear if one of the injured daughters was the one the man allegedly wanted to marry.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior police officer aware of the details of the investigation said the accused, originally from Faridpur in Bareilly, lives in the adjacent building and entered the family’s home from a secondary exit that looked over their building and attacked them using a butcher’s knife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police officer aware of the details of the investigation said the accused, originally from Faridpur in Bareilly, lives in the adjacent building and entered the family’s home from a secondary exit that looked over their building and attacked them using a butcher’s knife. {{/usCountry}}

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“The suspect attempted to inflict injuries on the necks of three victims,” the officer added.

Neighbours, alerted by screams, called the police, who took the family to a nearby hospital. In the meantime, the accused fled the location. The other three minor children were not injured in the attack.

Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, “It came to light that the suspect had sent a marriage proposal for Sharma’s daughter twice in the past. However, when the family refused, the issue escalated and they entered into verbal arguments. We never received any complaint regarding their fights.”

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According to neighbours, the man, who runs an air conditioner repair shop opposite the building, had recently arranged for their daughter to be married to someone else in their hometown in Bihar. One day before the attack, he also had a heated argument with the family, they added.

He learnt about her marriage alliance on Instagram and, during the argument, threatened to kill them, neighbours told HT.

The father is the caretaker of the building, which houses tenants in over 50 rooms. After the dispute, the landlord, who owns both buildings, asked the accused to vacate his room. On Saturday, before the attack, he sold all the material from his shop as scrap. “We never suspected that he could commit such an act,” a neighbour said.

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Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) against the accused at the Phase 1 police station on the basis of a complaint by a family relative.

“Two teams have been formed to trace the suspect and for further investigation,” the ADCP further said.