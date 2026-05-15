Patna hostel owner’s son attacks 4 girl students with knife over rent dispute; held

Four girl students were injured after the son of a private hostel owner allegedly attacked them with a knife following a dispute over rent at a girls’ hostel in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area on Friday, police said. The students ran for safety and locals informed the police, the officer added. (Representative photo)

Police arrested the man, identified as Chris, son of Neeraj Kumar, and recovered the knife used in the crime.

The hostel run by Kumar had 35 girl students staying there. On Friday, an altercation broke out between Chris and the students over a rent-related issue, following which he allegedly became angry and attacked the students with a knife, a police officer said.

The students ran for safety and locals informed the police, the officer added.

The four students are undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital and are reportedly out of danger.

Locals took the injured students to PMCH. After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Pirbhore police station reached the spot and took Chris into custody.

Police are questioning the students and the hostel owner in connection with the case, the officer said.

According to the preliminary investigation, there was a dispute between the students living in the hostel and the owner’s wife over room rent, deputy superintendent of police (town) Rajesh Ranjan said.

During the altercation, Chris attacked the students in anger, Ranjan added.

The Musallahpur Haat area is considered a major hub in Patna, where a large number of students stay in lodges and hostels while preparing for competitive examinations.