Noida: Man seeking injection for brother’s black fungus treatment duped of 30,000

Noida: A city resident was allegedly duped by cybercriminals of ₹30,000 while trying to procure amphotericin injections in April for his brother’s black fungus infection. A case was registered on Thursday at Sector 49 police station.

The victim was identified as Reshpal Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 72. “We came in contact with a person, RN Singh, through social media who claimed to have access to the drug. He put us in contact with a man in Bulandshahr who assured us two injections for ₹30,000. We transferred the money online but never got the medicine,” Chaudhary said in his police complaint.

Chaudhary further said that he waited for the brother to get better before approaching police. Accordingly, a complaint was filed with the cyber cell in April end and a case under the IT Act was registered on Thursday against unknown persons.

Police officials said that the identity of the men who had provided help finding the medicine was false. “A probe in the matter is underway. A team is working to trace the online transaction and due action will be taken soon,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

Several cases of such fraud have been registered in Noida during the second wave of the pandemic. The Noida police have also nabbed more than 15 different groups indulging in duping people for medicines or for black marketing them. A person who was allegedly selling fake remdesivir injections was nabbed by police on April 20 and eventually charged under the National Security Act. Police had recovered 105 fake injections from him.