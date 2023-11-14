Noida: Man sustains injuries after gas cylinder explodes at grocery shop

A 40-year-old man sustained severe burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded inside a grocery shop in Noida’s Sector 113 on Tuesday morning, said police, adding that the injured man is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi and is currently not critical.

When Singh’s neighbour Sonu Yadav heard a loud blast, he rushed to the spot and threw the cylinder outside the shop into a drain. (HT Photo)

Sector 113, station house officer, Sarvesh Singh said, “The injured was identified as Jai Karan Singh, a resident of Sarfabad in Sector 73. He runs a grocery shop at his rented house.”

“On Tuesday around 9.30am, the fire control room was alerted by a local that a gas cylinder blasted inside a grocery shop in Sector 73 under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. By the time a fire tender and fire fighters reached the spot from the Phase-3 fire station, the fire was douses by locals,” said Gautam Budh Nagar, chief fire officer, Pradeep Choubey.

Phase-3, fire officer, Yogendra Prasad said, “During investigation, it was revealed that a cylinder, which was kept at the grocery shop, started leaking. When Singh came to know about the leak, he tried to fix the cylinder and that was when the cylinder blasted and he suffered severe burn injuries.”

“When Singh’s neighbour Sonu Yadav heard a loud blast, he rushed to the spot and threw the cylinder outside the shop into a drain.” said fire officer Prasad, adding that “the injured was rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Delhi.”

SHO Singh said, “Singh sustained 30- 40% burn injuries and at the time of the incident, his family members, including children, were in another room. However, Singh’s entire grocery shop was gutted. No case has been registered yet.”

According to the data provided by the Gautam Budh Nagar fire department, 24 fire incidents were reported in the past 48 hours. Twelve fire incidents were reported on November 12 while 12 were reported on Monday, the fire department said.

