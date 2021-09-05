Noida may get rain for the next five days, says weather dept

The city is likely to get light to moderate rain till Friday, the weather office said on Sunday.

“The rainfall is usually not uniform and depends on several factors, including the physiography of the region, monsoon flow pattern, and vegetation, among others. Some places in western Uttar Pradesh have recorded lesser rainfall. But the region may see rainfall for the next five days,” said Dr M Mohapatra, director general of meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The region may continue to receive patchy rainfall till Monday, and then the rainfall intensity is likely to rise to light/moderate from Tuesday to Friday. There is a low-pressure area developing over the Bay of Bengal which will move towards central India. This may increase the moisture content and lead to an intense rainfall over the region. The maximum temperatures may also drop,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

According to data from the weather office, Noida has received about 64% deficient rainfall since June 1, with 166mm of rain against the expected 466.2mm,

On Sunday, the IMD recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida at 34.2 degrees Celsius (°C) and 25.5°C, against 32.9°C and 24.6°C a day earlier.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered the baseline for the National Capital Region (NCR), the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 33.9°C and 25.8°C -- both the season’s average. The humidity levels oscillated between 92% and 66%, said the officials on Sunday.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 35 and 27°C on Monday,” said an IMD official, requesting anonymity, on Sunday.