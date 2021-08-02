Noida Noida may see heavy rainfall on Monday, which will bring slight relief to the residents from high temperatures, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Weather analysts believe that the temperatures are likely to drop by a few notches in Noida for the next four to five days.

“The sky is likely to be cloudy, with a possibility of heavy rain on Monday. The temperatures may also fall,” an IMD official said.

However, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet, said, “The low pressure monsoon trough line is southward of Delhi area, and it will oscillate for a few days. This means there is a possibility of moderate rainfall in NCR areas, including Noida, but we can’t expect heavy rainfall. It will be patchy and moderate rain, mostly around mornings and late nights. These patchy showers may continue for the next four to five days.”

According to the IMD, Gautam Budh Nagar saw 18mm rainfall between 5.30pm on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday. At the Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered average for the national capital region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 32.1°C and 24.8°C, respectively -- 2°C below and above the season’s average, respectively.

Unlike Delhi, where light to moderate rainfall over the day brought the mercury down by 3 degree Celsius (°C) at 32.1°C, Noida saw light to moderate showers only during the morning hours. In the afternoon, the sky became clear and the mercury soared. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida on Sunday were recorded at 35.7°C and 24.6°C, respectively, against 35.7°C and 26.3°C a day earlier. A high humidity between 100% and 71% made outdoors slightly uncomfortable.