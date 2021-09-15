Noida may see light rainfall for next three days, predicts IMD

The city will see light to moderate rainfall for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Tuesday.

There was no rain in Noida on Tuesday. As a result, the maximum temperature in the city increased by a degree Celsius.

The Met department recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida at 34°C and 24.2°C on Tuesday, against 33°C and 26.5°C a day earlier.

The IMD predicted that Noida will see light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, which will increase in intensity on Friday.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 33°C and 25°C on Wednesday,” said an IMD official, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, weather analysts said that a new low-pressure area that had developed over the Bay of Bengal has reached Madhya Pradesh, and this will lead to rainfall in the region including Delhi-NCR (national capital region).

“The low-pressure monsoon trough and area over parts of central and northern Madhya Pradesh will lead to an induced cyclonic effect and wind patterns, leading to rainfall in the region, including Delhi-NCR and eastern Rajasthan... The region may witness light to moderate rain on Wednesday afternoon, and the intensity may increase from Thursday. This will lead to a drop in the temperatures, bringing some respite to the people,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

Monsoon trough, a low-pressure line, oscillates north to south and brings rainfall to a region.

The Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered average for the NCR, recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 35.4°C and 24°C -- two degrees above and one degree below the season’s average, respectively.

The humidity levels on Tuesday oscillated between 98% and 68%.