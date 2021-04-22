Noida Metro changes timings of Aqua Line

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Thursday said that it is making changes in the Aqua Line metro timings to restrict the movement of public in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On working days, the trains will run from 7am to 8pm and will be available at an interval of 15 minutes during peak hours i.e. 8am to 11 am and 5pm to 8pm. Rest of the time, the interval will be of 30 minutes. On curfew days, the trains will run from 8am to 12pm and 4pm to 8pm only,” said Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager, NMRC.

The revised time table will be implemented from Saturday. The Noida Metro services are usually available from 6am to 10.45pm on normal days. The 29.7-km Aqua Line, which connects Noida to Greater Noida, has 21 stations, of which 15 are in Noida and six in Greater Noida.

