A two-year-old boy and his mother were killed, and his father was injured after a truck hit their bicycle from behind in Sector 68, Noida, on Wednesday night, police said Thursday, adding that the accused, who was trying to escape, has been arrested.

All three were rushed to the hospital where the boy and the mother were declared dead. The father is undergoing treatment. “He is out of danger,” said the SHO. (Representational image)

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The incident occurred around 9:30pm. Police officials said the woman was 45 years old and was travelling with her husband, who is in his late 40s. They are residents of Garhi Mandi, Phase 3, Noida.

Police said the man was driving the bicycle, while his wife was sitting behind him with their son on her lap.

According to the FIR, filed by the father’s brother, Mustak Ansari, “On Wednesday night, my brother Ansari, along with his wife Sahima and two-year-old son, went shopping near Sector 68. When they were returning home, a truck hit them.” HT has accessed the FIR.

The boy and her mother suffered grievous injuries while the father escaped, said Manoj Kumar, station house officer, Phase 3.

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{{^usCountry}} All three were rushed to the hospital where the boy and the mother were declared dead. The father is undergoing treatment. “He is out of danger,” said the SHO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All three were rushed to the hospital where the boy and the mother were declared dead. The father is undergoing treatment. “He is out of danger,” said the SHO. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An officer aware of the investigation said, “The truck driver managed to escape from the spot. However, later he was arrested a few metres away from the spot. His vehicle was also seized.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An officer aware of the investigation said, “The truck driver managed to escape from the spot. However, later he was arrested a few metres away from the spot. His vehicle was also seized.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(b) (act endangering life), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Phase 3 police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(b) (act endangering life), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Phase 3 police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another incident, a man in his late 50s died after an unidentified vehicle hit his bicycle in Noida, Sector 22 on April 16. The victim’s son, a resident of New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, stated in his complaint, “When my father was returning home from the Sector 58, Noida office to home on his bicycle, an unidentified vehicle hit him in Sector 22. He was rushed to a hospital in Sector 39, from where doctors referred him to a Delhi hospital where he died on April 17.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incident, a man in his late 50s died after an unidentified vehicle hit his bicycle in Noida, Sector 22 on April 16. The victim’s son, a resident of New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, stated in his complaint, “When my father was returning home from the Sector 58, Noida office to home on his bicycle, an unidentified vehicle hit him in Sector 22. He was rushed to a hospital in Sector 39, from where doctors referred him to a Delhi hospital where he died on April 17.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that following a complaint filed by son of the deceased, a case of causing death, rash driving, and act endangering life was registered against an unidentified vehicle at Sector 24 police station on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

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