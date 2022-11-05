Noida MP Sharma’s aide assaulted by unidentified suspects in G Noida

Noida: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who is a close associate of Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Mahesh Sharma, was allegedly assaulted by unidentified suspects in Beta 2 area of Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have formed four teams and are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects, while the man is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Sanchit Sharma, also known as Singga Pandit and owns a construction company.

“Sanchit and I, along with another party worker, Shivam, were driving near the Yatharth hospital in Greater Noida on Thursday, when an SUV intercepted our vehicle and stopped us near Kendriya Vihar. All of a sudden, around 7-8 people with weapons and sticks started attacking our car,” said a BJP official, who is also the complainant in the case.

The official added that the miscreants held Sanchit while he and Shivam managed to run away. The men allegedly thrashed Sanchit with sticks before fleeing the spot. He said that he informed the police and a team from Beta 2 police station reached the spot and took the victim to a nearby hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the BJP official’s complaint, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 342 (wrongful confinement) along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Beta 2 police station on Thursday night, police said.

“Sanchit has received injuries on his legs. Four teams have been formed and CCTV footage is being checked to identify the miscreants. We will nab them at the earliest and strict action will be taken against them,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

MP Sharma visited Sanchit at the hospital and said that three of his party functionaries, including a zonal president (mandal adhyaksh) have been attacked by unidentified miscreants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One of our party members has multiple fractures in his leg and doctors may have to opt for a surgery. The miscreants fled after brandishing weapons. We demand that police identify the culprits and take strict actions against them within 48 hours,” the MP said.

Police said that Sanchit was arrested in August this year for allegedly promoting enmity after he was purportedly heard abusing members of the Tyagi community and top officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar police over the Shrikant Tyagi case.