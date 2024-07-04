 Noida: Music teacher held for sexually harassing 10-year-old girl - Hindustan Times
Noida: Music teacher held for sexually harassing 10-year-old girl

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Jul 05, 2024 06:14 AM IST

The suspect, identified as Anurag Samuel, a resident of Turkman Gate, Delhi, used to give music lessons to the girl at her residence

The Noida police on Thursday arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl in Sector 121, Noida, senior police officers said.

The suspect was produced before the local court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The suspect was produced before the local court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to Hirdesh Katheriya, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Central Noida, the suspect, identified as Anurag Samuel, a resident of Turkman Gate, Delhi, used to give music lessons to the girl at her residence.

“The music teacher was hired by the girl’s parents about three months ago. On Tuesday evening, the girl was caught watching an obscene video on her laptop by her mother. When asked, the girl told her parents that her music teacher showed her such videos and also touched her intimately. Following this, parents submitted a written complaint at the Phase-3 police station against the teacher,” said the ADCP.

Police said the girl is a student of Class 6 at a private school in Noida and her father is an engineer with a private firm in the city.

“Following the complaint, a first information report was registered under section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) at Phase-3 police station. On Thursday morning, he was arrested from Sector 59 Metro station,” said the officer.

The suspect was produced before the local court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

Noida: Music teacher held for sexually harassing 10-year-old girl
