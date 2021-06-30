Noida: Ninety health-care professionals trained in paediatric care

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar health department has trained 90 health care staff in paediatric care to handle a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections that may affect more children. The six-day training was conducted at the Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39 from June 25 to June 30, officials said.

“Three batches comprising 30 health professionals each were trained for two days each at the Noida Covid Hospital. The 90 professionals included 20 doctors and 70 nurses. The trainees included health-care staff from the district hospital and all the primary and community health centres in the district,” said Dr Amit Kumar, district public health specialist who is one of the master trainers.

“Handling children is a bit sensitive. We trained the nurses on how to administer injections and medicines. The doctors were trained how to intubate babies and what line of treatment should be taken,” said Dr Ranveer Singh, paediatrician at CHC Badalpur who is also a master trainer.

As per GB Nagar chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri, the role of medical experts and staff increases in view of a possible third wave. “The district health department provided proper equipment and props for the training sessions. Dummy babies were also provided for better understanding,” said Dr Ohri.

On June 10, a 30-bed paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) and a 50-bed isolation ward for children were inaugurated at the Noida Covid Hospital. “If needed, the number of beds in the isolation ward can be increased. Currently, there are no admissions in this ward,” said Dr Renu Agarwal, chief medical superintendent, Noida Covid Hospital.

Earlier this month, several hospitals and medical colleges in the district, including the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Sharda Hospital and Child PGI hospital had also conducted training of 500 medical students and professionals in paediatric care.