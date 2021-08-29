Noida: Now, fast train service at four more metro stations on Aqua Line

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Sunday that it has decided to stop fast trains at four more stations -- Sector 50, Sector 83, Sector 101 and Sector 143 -- from Tuesday.

Ritu Maheshwari, managing director, NMRC, said that the agency reviewed the operation following the commuters’ demand. “We have decided to stop fast trains at four stations, and the trains will also continue to skip five other stations from Sector 144 to 148. There will be no change in the train timings,” she said.

With an aim to reduce the travel time during the peak hours, the NMRC had started the fast train service between Noida and Greater Noida from February 1 this year. The service was made available from terminal stations -- Noida Sector 51 station and Greater Noida’s Depot station -- from 8am to 11am, and 5pm to 8pm on weekdays to cover the peak rush hour.

Out of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations at sectors 50, 81, 83, 101, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147 and 148 with low ridership earlier have been skipped under the new system. However, owing to the public demand, the NMRC allowed to stop the fast train at the Sector 81 station from August 2 this year.

Brajesh Sharma, a resident of Antriksh Golf View 2 in Noida Sector 78, said that this is a good move. “There are a number of residential complexes, including ours near Sector 101 metro station. We had demanded that the NMRC stops the fast train service at these stations. This move has come as a big relief for daily commuters and office goers. We hope that the NMRC stops trains at other five stations too, and it also provides the last mile connectivity.”

The Aqua Line Metro, shut amidst the Covid-imposed lockdown, resumed services after 40 days on June 9, 2021. In the past three days -- from August 26 to 28 – the metro has recorded 12,837, 13,334 and 12,460 commuters, respectively.