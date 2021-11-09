Noida officials on high alert as 86 fresh dengue cases emerge in November

The district health department in Gautam Budh Nagar is on high alert as, according to official data, 86 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in November alone though officials said there has been a decline in the number of fresh dengue cases.

Three fresh dengue cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday evening, taking the cumulative tally of cases of the vector-borne disease to 539. Currently, there are 41 active cases in the district taking treatment in different hospitals.

“In the last one month, the district has reported over 10 cases almost every day. However on Tuesday, only three new cases were reported. Moreover, the number of active cases has come down from 61 on November 1 to 41 on November 9. This indicates the declining trend in dengue cases in the district,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Sharma added the district health department is on high alert given the number of fresh cases reported in November. “Cases may go down but it is too soon to let our guard down. Intensive fogging drives and awareness campaigns are being conducted across the district with special focus on clusters from where maximum dengue cases have been reported,” said Sharma.

Officials have identified 18 clusters in Noida and Greater Noida, where a large number of dengue cases have been reported. Sadarpur, Chhalera, Mamura, Nithari, Barola, Chhijarsi, and sectors 5, 9, 22 and 51 have been identified as dengue hotspots in Noida. Alpha 2, Gamma 1, Beta 1, Gaur City 1 and 2, Haibatpur, Kulesara and Surajpur in Greater Noida are the hotspots. The district’s first dengue death this year was reported on October 19.