Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: One held, over 8 kg ganja recovered
noida news

Noida: One held, over 8 kg ganja recovered

As per Noida Police Commissioner's Twitter handle, the accused was arrested from Ace City society in Noida and was then taken into custody after being produced in court.
Search for other associates of the arrested accused is underway.(HT Photo / File)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 05:24 PM IST
ANI |

Noida Police on Monday arrested one person and allegedly recovered over 8 kilograms of ganja and a motorcycle from his possession.

"Ganja smuggler accused arrested by police station Bisrakh, 8 kg 100 grams of ganja and a motorcycle recovered from the possession," the Police Commissioner tweeted in Hindi.

During interrogation, the accused said that he supplied ganja in the area, the police claimed.

Search for other associates of the arrested accused is underway.

Topics
noida news marijuana
