Noida: Over 40 medical colleges join PGICH-led initiative on childhood blood disorders

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a statewide initiative to streamline the diagnosis, referral and treatment of children suffering from haemophilia, thalassemia and other inherited blood disorders, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen referral pathways between district hospitals, medical colleges and tertiary care centres. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They added that the initiative aims to help children receive earlier diagnosis, faster referrals to specialist centres and more standardised treatment, reducing delays in care and improving outcomes.

Titled PGICH Hemo-GRAM 2026 (Guided Referral, Access and Management), the initiative was launched by the department of paediatric haematology oncology at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida, in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM).

Under the initiative, over 40 medical colleges join a common framework to improve access to specialised care and strengthen referral networks across the state.

Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen referral pathways between district hospitals, medical colleges and tertiary care centres. It also seeks to introduce standardised treatment protocols and monitoring systems to reduce delays in diagnosing and managing childhood blood disorders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Strengthening referral networks between district hospitals, medical colleges and tertiary care centres is essential to ensure timely diagnosis and comprehensive care for children with inherited blood disorders,” said Dr Ruchira Maheshwari Gupta, honorary secretary general of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, during the inaugural session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Strengthening referral networks between district hospitals, medical colleges and tertiary care centres is essential to ensure timely diagnosis and comprehensive care for children with inherited blood disorders,” said Dr Ruchira Maheshwari Gupta, honorary secretary general of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, during the inaugural session. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Coordinated efforts among healthcare institutions are necessary to improve outcomes for children affected by blood disorders,” said Dr DK Singh, dean of PGICH and head of the department of paediatrics.

The programme brought together paediatricians, pathologists, haematologists, transfusion medicine specialists, rehabilitation experts and public health administrators from medical institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the initiative, organisers released practical haemophilia and thalassemia referral and management posters, developed using national and international guidelines. Officials said the materials are intended to help healthcare providers improve early identification, referral and management of blood disorders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the inauguration, experts discussed the diagnosis and management of haemophilia, von Willebrand disease, thalassemia and other rare bleeding disorders. Discussions also covered managing life-threatening bleeding episodes, inhibitor management, transfusion practices, prenatal diagnosis, carrier detection and data management systems aimed at strengthening paediatric haematology services in the state.

The programme also included demonstrations on factor infusion, physiotherapy, blood transfusion techniques and chelation therapy for participating healthcare professionals.