Noida plans over 10,000 Covid vaccinations on Thursday

Noida: After suspending the district’s vaccination drive on Tuesday and Wednesday at government facilities, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department is set to administer jabs to over 10,000 people on Thursday. This is part of the district administration’s mega vaccination drive starting July 1, wherein they plan to issue 25,000 jabs per day.

However, the current target of 10,000 has been set as per the availability of the vaccines, said officials. Going by official data, the proposed session load for July 1 is 7,700 Covishield and 2,800 Covaxin doses, making the target to vaccinate 10,500 beneficiaries on Thursday.

“The 2,800 Covaxin vaccines will only be given to those looking for their second dose, at seven government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) in the district. We have set a realistic target as per the availability of doses and will be able to achieve the same on Thursday,” said district chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri.

According to Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the district’s immunisation officer, a total of 38 government CVCs will carry out vaccinations on Thursday.

“Of the 7,700 Covishield vaccines to be administered, 4,700 are for the 18-45 category. Besides, 200 are for the first dose and 2,600 are for the second dose of the 45+ population, while 200 doses are reserved for Women’s Special CVCs,” said Dr Tyagi.

Earlier, the health department had suspended administration of Covishield on Tuesday and only Covaxin vaccine was administered. Later, all vaccinations were suspended for Wednesday as well. The decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin, was taken due to “unavoidable” reasons, a statement from the district health department had said.

As a result, no vaccinations took place at government CVCs on Wednesday while only 720 doses of Covaxin (second dose) were administered in the district on Tuesday.