Noida News
noida news

Noida Police arrest 2 for 'Bike Bot' scam-like fraud

The accused allegedly duped people on the pretext of giving them lucrative monthly returns on investment in their car taxi company.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Representative Image

The Noida Police announced on Saturday it has arrested two men in an alleged fraud case which it likened to the “Bike Bot” scam of 2019. Officials said that the two accused allegedly duped people to the tune of more than 2 crore each on the pretext of giving them lucrative monthly returns on investment in their car taxi company.

“The company officials told investors that their taxis would be engaged by the government for its officials on a contract basis and all investors would get a lucrative monthly return,” Ankur Aggarwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) told the media. “However, the fraud came to light when the investors did not get the assured returns. It was later found that the contract of taxi service shown by them to the investors was forged as well,” Aggarwal said further.

The officer added that a complaint of fraud was filed at the Phase 3 police station in Noida, and the case was pursued, resulting in the arrests of Vipin Tomar and Deepak Chaudhary. Searches are on to nab their partners, he said.

The police also impounded a Tata Harrier car from the possession of the accused, and an iPhone purchased from the company’s accounts has been seized as well.

According to officials, the woman on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, was duped to the tune of 2.06 crore by the company which, they said, assured its investors of a monthly return of 25,000 on an investment of 3 lakh.

A detailed probe is underway to ascertain the assets purchased by the gang using their investors’ money, with any possible asset likely to be seized.

(With PTI inputs)

