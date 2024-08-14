Noida police bolster security in the run-up to Independence Day

The Noida Police have intensified security measures across the district, focusing on sensitive areas in Noida and Greater Noida, including markets, shopping malls, Metro stations, and other public places, ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Thursday. Officers aware of the development announced on Wednesday that over 3,500 personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety and security of the district. A joint team of Noida Police and CISF along with QRT/BDDS and dog squad conducted a security check of Okhla metro station, parking area and platforms on Tuesday night ahead of Independence Day. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police (law and order) said that all district borders are under tight surveillance, with intensive vehicle checks being conducted. “All borders of the district have been put on guard, and intensive checking of vehicles is being done here. Moreover, on the Noida-Delhi borders, we have collaborated with Delhi Police teams to form special joint teams, that are tasked with checking border security. All suspicious vehicles are being checked and stopped at borders. We will ensure that no activity may cause unrest during Independence Day celebrations on August 15,” Meena explained.

According to the ACP, all Metro stations in the district are under surveillance, along with other locations including Pari Chowk, Ansal Plaza mall, Alpha Market in Greater Noida and DLF Mall, GIP Mall, Garden Galleria in Noida. To address potential aerial threats, anti-drone squads have been formed in coordination with Delhi Police, the ACP added. “We will also have our eyes on the sky, as special anti-drone squads have been made, constituting Delhi and Noida police teams, that will be alert on the border areas to spot any stray drones flying in the sky. Further, one anti-drone missile has been placed on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway by the Delhi Police team, which is also being monitored by Noida police, and another is on a hotel located in Mayur Vihar near the Delhi-Noida border,” he said.

In addition to physical security, cyber teams are monitoring social media for any provocative content. “Our social media team is also on their toes, and we will take stringent action against people who are trying to spread fake news and rumours,” said Meena.

Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under strict vigilance, with officials instructed to conduct regular patrols with armed personnel. Station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to engage with residents in their areas to report any suspicious activities. “Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under vigilance. Officials have been asked to carry out patrolling with armed personnel while station house officers (SHOs) were told to speak to residents in their respective areas so that they can inform police about any suspicious activity,” Meena added.

Officials said that only suspicious vehicles will be checked at border points, adding that the general public will not be inconvenienced. Traffic movement for commercial vehicles has been regulated by placing road diversions as their entry to Delhi is not allowed till the end of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. Police pickets have been created at the Chilla Border, DND Border, Kalindi Kunj Border, Model Town, Lal Kuan and Jewar Border, they informed.

Anti-sabotage teams and bomb disposal squads have also been deployed to conduct security checks at vital points, and police units are on high alert to prevent any disturbances during the celebrations.