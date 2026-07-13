Noida police bust fake airline job racket; 4 held

Noida: Four men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping unemployed people on the pretext of offering jobs with prominent airlines, officials said, adding that the suspects were operating from a rented accommodation in C Block, Sector 2, Noida.

tThe suspects used to find out about job seekers from multiple websites and approach them through their contact details. (Representational image)

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According to police, the suspects used to find out about job seekers from multiple websites and approach them through their contact details.

“Whenever someone fell into their trap, they would send fake offer letters and charge them registration or processing fees,” Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida told HT.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said, the suspects used to collect money in mule accounts and break their SIM cards after use. Subsequently, they used to buy new SIM cards by paying financially weak people and obtain their identities.

“On Sunday, we arrested four men—one resident of Noida and three residents of New Ashok Nagar in Delhi—who were targeting unemployed people by sending fake job offer letters to lure them into their trap,” the ADCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered eight mobile phones, a laptop, nine debit cards, 13 SIM cards, three passbooks linked to mule bank accounts, and three UPI soundboxes from their possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered eight mobile phones, a laptop, nine debit cards, 13 SIM cards, three passbooks linked to mule bank accounts, and three UPI soundboxes from their possession. {{/usCountry}}

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The arrests were made after police detected suspicious transactions in bank accounts, operating under Phase 2 police station limits, through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The suspects have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to cheating and forgery, as well as under the Information Technology (IT) Act, at the Phase 1 police station. Efforts are underway to ascertain how many people fell into their trap.