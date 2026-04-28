Noida police creates DCP (industries) post

Noida: To improve coordination and resolve factory workers’ issues, the Gautam Budh Nagar police announced on Monday to have created a post of deputy commissioner of police (industries) on an ad-hoc basis.

To ensure continuous communication, coordination with various departments, direct interaction with labour unions, labour groups, and workers for the proper resolution of their grievances, the post of deputy commissioner of police (industries) is being directed to function on an ad-hoc basis. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The DCP will work with 29 other police officials for inter-departmental coordination, and can be reached on 8595902508.

The Noida police in a statement said that in the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate, across all three zones—Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida—there are around 15,000 registered industrial units, which include small-scale industries, medium-scale industries, large industrial units, multinational companies, and various other industrial establishments. “Altogether, these account for over 200,000 companies, employing approximately 400,000 workers. Due to this, the industrial sector has emerged as a significant zone, including small, medium, district-level, state-level, national-level and multinational-level units.”

“To ensure continuous communication, coordination with various departments, direct interaction with labour unions, labour groups, and workers for the proper resolution of their grievances, the post of deputy commissioner of police (industries) is being directed to function on an ad-hoc basis,” it added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Along with the DCP, one assistant commissioner of police (industries), three inspectors, and 25 officials/personnel of different ranks will be deployed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the DCP, one assistant commissioner of police (industries), three inspectors, and 25 officials/personnel of different ranks will be deployed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Apart from resolving issues, the DCP will also ensure compliance with all laws implemented by the state government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Central government. If any issues are found, the DCP will inform the police in different zones to establish inter-departmental coordination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from resolving issues, the DCP will also ensure compliance with all laws implemented by the state government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Central government. If any issues are found, the DCP will inform the police in different zones to establish inter-departmental coordination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said that after a detailed proposal is prepared by the additional commissioner of police (law & order) and the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), it will be sent within three days for permanent approval to the Home Department and the director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that after a detailed proposal is prepared by the additional commissioner of police (law & order) and the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), it will be sent within three days for permanent approval to the Home Department and the director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This step comes after over 42,000 workers protested in Noida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This step comes after over 42,000 workers protested in Noida. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON