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Noida police creates DCP (industries) post

Along with the DCP, one assistant commissioner of police (industries), three inspectors, and 25 officials/personnel of different ranks will be deployed

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:22 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Noida: To improve coordination and resolve factory workers’ issues, the Gautam Budh Nagar police announced on Monday to have created a post of deputy commissioner of police (industries) on an ad-hoc basis.

To ensure continuous communication, coordination with various departments, direct interaction with labour unions, labour groups, and workers for the proper resolution of their grievances, the post of deputy commissioner of police (industries) is being directed to function on an ad-hoc basis. (HT Archive)

The DCP will work with 29 other police officials for inter-departmental coordination, and can be reached on 8595902508.

The Noida police in a statement said that in the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate, across all three zones—Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida—there are around 15,000 registered industrial units, which include small-scale industries, medium-scale industries, large industrial units, multinational companies, and various other industrial establishments. “Altogether, these account for over 200,000 companies, employing approximately 400,000 workers. Due to this, the industrial sector has emerged as a significant zone, including small, medium, district-level, state-level, national-level and multinational-level units.”

“To ensure continuous communication, coordination with various departments, direct interaction with labour unions, labour groups, and workers for the proper resolution of their grievances, the post of deputy commissioner of police (industries) is being directed to function on an ad-hoc basis,” it added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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