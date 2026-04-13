Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna on Monday warned of strict action against "provocative" and "external elements" allegedly behind the violence during workers' protests in Noida, as the police stepped up high-level monitoring and outreach efforts to restore normalcy.

Noida protests: DGP flags 'external role' in violence, vows crackdown

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Officials said the DGP along with senior officers, including ADG Amitabh Yash, were monitoring the situation in Noida from the police headquarters control room here and issuing necessary directions to officers.

Addressing officers through a video conference on Monday evening, the DGP directed them to maintain restraint, continue empathetic engagement with workers and take firm legal action against those involved in violence, arson, vandalism or spreading rumours.

Earlier in the day, torching of vehicles, including police SUVs, vandalism of property and stone-pelting were reported from industrial hubs in Phase-2 and Sector 60 of Noida as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent. Incidents of vandalism were also reported from Sectors 63, 65 and 57, while several factories in Sectors 58, 59, 60 and 64 remained shut amid the unrest.

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{{^usCountry}} Violence also spread to Sector 63, where protesters torched multiple cars at a service centre, damaged vehicles inside the premises and set the guard cabin on fire, locals said, adding that stones were pelted using bricks and rods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Violence also spread to Sector 63, where protesters torched multiple cars at a service centre, damaged vehicles inside the premises and set the guard cabin on fire, locals said, adding that stones were pelted using bricks and rods. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The protests began in the morning over demands for higher wages on the lines of Haryana's latest wage rule amendments, regulated working hours, overtime pay and improved safety, even as the district administration and police have been engaging with workers over the past two days to defuse tensions, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protests began in the morning over demands for higher wages on the lines of Haryana's latest wage rule amendments, regulated working hours, overtime pay and improved safety, even as the district administration and police have been engaging with workers over the past two days to defuse tensions, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The unrest paralysed traffic during the morning rush hour, leaving thousands of commuters stranded enroute to Delhi, with long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres at the Delhi-Noida border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unrest paralysed traffic during the morning rush hour, leaving thousands of commuters stranded enroute to Delhi, with long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres at the Delhi-Noida border. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a brief update shared in the afternoon, the DGP said "provocative" and "external" elements involved in the unrest are being traced, even as the police lodged FIRs against two social media handles for spreading rumours linked to the violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a brief update shared in the afternoon, the DGP said "provocative" and "external" elements involved in the unrest are being traced, even as the police lodged FIRs against two social media handles for spreading rumours linked to the violence. {{/usCountry}}

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"Firm legal action will follow once their identities are established," Krishna said.

Police said adequate deployment has been made across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, with senior officials on the ground to maintain law and order.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and District Magistrate Medha Roopam later inspected Sector 63, 67 and other affected areas, where police, RAF and PAC personnel have been deployed to control the situation.

Uttar Pradesh Police said in a detailed statement in the evening that the situation arising out of the workers' agitation in Noida is under constant high-level monitoring from the state police headquarters.

Police said continuous dialogue and coordination are being maintained with workers, management and other stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and fair resolution of the situation, in line with directions by the state government.

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Authorities have implemented traffic diversions in affected areas to ensure smooth vehicular movement and minimise inconvenience to the public.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to affected zones and use alternative routes, the statement said.

Emphasising a conciliatory approach, police said their objective is not to use force but to facilitate dialogue, mediation and peaceful resolution, acting as a bridge between workers and company management.

Extensive security arrangements have been put in place in Noida and adjoining sensitive areas, with deployment of local police, PAC, paramilitary forces and senior officers to maintain law and order.

Surveillance has been intensified across neighbouring districts as well.

Police also said strict action is being taken against those spreading misinformation on social media.

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"So far, FIRs have been registered against two X handles for allegedly circulating false and provocative content. More than 50 suspected bot accounts created in the past 24 hours have been identified for allegedly spreading misleading narratives related to the protests, indicating a possible organised attempt to disturb public order," the statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh STF will conduct a detailed investigation into their digital trail, it added.

Police urged people not to rely on unverified information and trust only official sources.

Police said that due to continuous monitoring, adequate deployment and sustained dialogue with workers, the situation remains fully under control.

"Uttar Pradesh Police's priority is to resolve every situation through peace, dialogue and sensitivity. While we appeal to workers to maintain calm, strict action will be taken against anti-social elements involved in violence or damage to public and private property," Krishna said during the video conference in the evening, adding that recovery of damages will also be ensured from those responsible.

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He reiterated that the police remain committed to maintaining peace, law and order, and ensuring public safety and convenience.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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