Noida reports 16 dengue cases in five days, tally reaches 37

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar has reported 16 fresh dengue cases in the past five days, taking the tally to 37 on Sunday, said officials of the district health department.

The fresh cases were reported from the district hospital, Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, and some private hospitals, they added. The first case of dengue was reported in the district on September 6.

“Gautam Budh Nagar has reported 37 dengue cases so far. At present, three patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and the remaining are recovering at their respective homes,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The district has not reported a single dengue case last year, compared to 40 cases reported in 2019.

Meanwhile, the district has been put on alert regarding vector-borne diseases and viral fevers, including scrub typhus and leptospirosis, following a dengue outbreak in western Uttar Pradesh districts like Agra, Mathura, and Firozabad earlier this month.

“All the three patients of scrub typhus from Gautam Budh Nagar have recovered. And, no cases of leptospirosis have been reported so far,” said Sharma.

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, the district is taking all preventive measures to control breeding of mosquitoes. “Sanitation and fogging drives have been ramped up across the district, to stop the spread of dengue and viral fevers. Fortunately, cases of dengue and malaria have remained low in Gautam Budh Nagar so far,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the second Chief Minister Aarogya Mela or health camp -- which resumed last week after it was put on a halt following the second wave of Covid-19 in March this year -- was held in the district on Saturday. According to official data, a total of 2,054 patients turned up at 33 camps at primary, and urban primary health centres across the district.

“Five out of 127 patients tested for malaria have tested positive on Saturday. This is in addition to the 23 total cases of malaria reported in the district so far,” said Sharma.