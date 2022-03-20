Noida reports one Covid-19 case for first time this year

Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday reported one Covid-19 case for the first time this year as active cases plummeted to 76, which is also an all-time low for the current year, according to data from the district health department. On Saturday, the district had reported seven new cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Daily coronavirus cases were on an uptick since the first week of December last year when the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The total cases reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district so far is 98,472 with 490 fatalities and 2,000,604 tests since the pandemic began two years back. The positivity rate on Sunday was less than 0.1%.

According to health department officials, while it is a positive sign, Noida may continue to see a handful of cases in the coming month. Officials say that it is because of the nature of the district where there is higher public interaction.

“Noida’s demography and location is such that there is a lot of daily movement between Noida and other cities such as Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Meerut. The interaction among people is higher and that is why the chance of transmission of the infection is equally on the higher side,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CMO Sharma added that while many other districts have started reporting no new cases, it is difficult for Noida to reach that stage. However, he said that the good part is that infections have been mild with low mortality and may soon turn the disease into an endemic.

“It is also a good sign that most of our estimated population is already vaccinated. It is again in the nature of the city because of which we still get people who want to get their first dose of the vaccine and our actual vaccination numbers are much higher than our initial estimate. This is because there are many people from neighbouring areas who have taken the vaccine in Gautam Budh Nagar district,” added CMO Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 3,922,000 people have been vaccinated in the district so far and it includes 2,202,000 first dose, 1,673,000 second dose and 47,000 precautionary doses. Additionally, 139,000 children in the 15-18 age group have also been inoculated.

The vaccination for the 12-15 age group also started on Wednesday when around 100 children got the shot at four centres across the district. From Monday, vaccination centres for the 12-15 age group will be increased to 25 and anyone from the age group can get the jab without requiring prior registration.