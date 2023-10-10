Noida resident booked by police after his pet dog mauls stray dog

The Noida police on Monday booked a resident after a video of his pet dog, of the breed Dogo Argentino, mauling a stray dog in Sector 53 was widely shared on social media on Sunday, said senior officers, adding that the Noida authority has separately fined the owner ₹10,000 under its new dog policy.

In the video, a white unleashed Dogo Argentino can be seen biting into a stray dog’s neck ferociously, even as a man tried to stop the aggressive dog by alternately throwing water at him and hitting him with a leash. The stray dog could be seen whimpering as the Argentino showed no sign of letting go. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Noida police booked the pet owner, a resident of Gijhore village in Noida, under Indian Penal Code Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal).

“The incident happened on Sunday evening on the street between Gijhore village and Sector 53. It was captured on video by a resident of the sector. No complaint in the matter was received but an FIR was registered on Monday, taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video, at the Sector 24 police station. The owner of the pet dog has been identified as Narendra Sharma, a resident of Gijhore village. He has been booked under IPC 289 ,” said Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The owner of the dog was taken into custody by the police on Monday afternoon.

“The owner informed us that he had taken the dog out for a walk in the evening. While returning, his dog got stuck in the gate of his house which is why he had opened the leash. However, as soon as he opened the leash, his pet ran to the street and attacked a street dog,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer of Sector 24 police station.

“Under the Noida authority’s dog policy, the pet owner is fully responsible if their pet hurts another animal or human. Taking cognizance of the video, the pet owner will be fined of ₹10,000 by the authority,” said RK Sharma, senior manager, Noida authority.

A resident from the area said after the stray dog was bitten, it was not seen again in the sector.

Sanjay Mahapatra, a Noida-based animal welfare activist, said the incident happened due to the negligence of the owner.

“Dogo Argentino is an aggressive breed. Such dogs are sold for ₹ 50,000. Pet owners should be strict and responsible at all times while raising such breeds. The dog owner should be penalised for the pet’s act,” said Mahapatra, founder of House of Stray Animals dispensary in Sector 54.

