Covid-19 inspired me to be a doctor, says Noida youth who secured NEET rank 16

With a score of 715 out of 720, Noida resident Shubham Bansal secured all India rank (AIR) of 16 in the medical entrance exam NEET UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate) on Tuesday and became the only student from Uttar Pradesh to be ranked among the top 20 , a statement from National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the prestigious test, said.

Shubham Bansal with his parents. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Bansal, a resident of Sector 12 in Noida, completed his schooling from Vishwa Bharti Public School in Sector 28, and scored 98.2% in class 12 CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) board exams.

He said he was in Class 10 when the Covid pandemic struck and the service imparted by doctors and other front-line workers inspired him to become a doctor himself.

“We were in a lockdown and I had just entered Class 10. That was when I saw how doctors were risking their lives to save others. They were praised for their service and were called front-line warriors and that is when I decided that I too shall preparing for the medical entrance test,” said the 18-year-old.

He added that after appearing for the examination on May 7, he was certain that he would score 715 out of 720, which is exactly what he scored when the results came.

“I had calculated my marks and was expecting to score of 715. However, I never expected that I would be ranked 16 across India and judged a topper in Uttar Pradesh,” said Bansal, adding that he wants to pursue a career in surgery and his aim is study medicine at AIIMS, Delhi.

Of the 273,000 students who registered for NEET in Uttar Pradesh, 139,000 students qualified for the entrance examinations, data showed.

His father, Dr RK Bansal, said the family is celebrating Shubham’s performance since Tuesday night when the results were declared. “We are extremely happy for our son and hope that soon, he will be an accomplished doctor, saving lives,” said RK Bansal, a psychiatrist.

Veera Pandey, principal of Vishwa Bharti Public School in Sector 28, Bansal has made the school proud. “Bansal was always a bright student and he studied here since Class 1. All his teachers are extremely proud of him and wish him all the best in his future career,” she said.

