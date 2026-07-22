Noida residents flag poor upkeep of parks in Sector 46

Noida: Residents of Noida’s Sector 46 have requested the Noida authority to look into the poor maintenance of parks and green belts in A-Block while alleging that substandard renovation work was carried out around two months ago.

The horticulture department has clarified that it was the recent spell of rains which affected the routine maintenance work, adding that a tender for repair work has been already issued. (HT Photo)

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In a letter written on Saturday, a copy of which accessed by HT, to the Noida authority, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 46 has demanded to initiate action against the contractor and concerned officials over the prevailing situation.

Responding to the allegations, the horticulture department clarified that it was the recent spell of rains which affected the routine maintenance work, adding that a tender for repair work has been already issued.

Notably, around 1,200 families reside in A-Block, which has four parks -- Central Park, Sai Vatika, Laxmi Bai Park, and Ahilyabai Park.

Residents allege that overgrown grass, dried plants, garbage and damaged pathways have made the parks unsafe and inconvenient for daily use, particularly for children and senior citizens.

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{{^usCountry}} “Some maintenance work was carried out around two months ago. But it was merely a cover-up. The park has become quite uneven because the work was not executed properly. The situation has worsened, with several potholes and uneven ground,” Vijay Singh Rana, president, Sector 46 RWA told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some maintenance work was carried out around two months ago. But it was merely a cover-up. The park has become quite uneven because the work was not executed properly. The situation has worsened, with several potholes and uneven ground,” Vijay Singh Rana, president, Sector 46 RWA told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the RWA, the renovation of Central Park and Laxmi Bai Park was carried out using allegedly poor-quality material, and in a “careless manner”.

Residents allege that broken tiles, inferior-quality benches and incomplete landscaping have left both parks in a deteriorated condition despite the renovation work.

“They are not being maintained properly. There is overgrown grass, dry plants, garbage and broken pathways. This is affecting the health and safety of children, senior citizens, and all residents who use these parks daily,” said Sanjay Awana, the RWA’s general secretary

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The RWA has urged the authority to blacklist the contractor responsible for the alleged substandard work, initiate disciplinary action against the concerned officials, and ensure a proper repair and maintenance of theirs parks and green belts.

Talking to HT on Tuesday, Anand Mohan Singh, deputy director (horticulture), Noida authority, said, “Sometimes, the parks are not maintained for a week because of continuous rain. The grass grows quickly, and we cannot mow the wet grass as the machines do not function properly under such conditions.”

About the repair works and quality of recently executed work, Singh, said, “The repair work will be carried out soon. We will also look into the complaints made about the quality of the work recently executed.”