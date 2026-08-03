Noida residents seek change in routes of new city bus service

Noida Residents of several Noida sectors and villages have written to the Noida authority demanding a revision of the newly launched city bus service routes, asserting that the current network leaves large swathes of the city unconnected.

Acting on the residents’ representation, the Noida authority has now decided to take up the matter with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. (HT Archive)

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In a letter submitted to the authority on Friday, residents have flagged that the existing 50 electric buses -- operational since June 12 -- cover only a fraction of the city, bypassing key residential clusters, busy commercial stretches, and over 80 villages. They have urged the authority to expand the route map to include areas such as Nagla Nagli, Wazidpur, Sector 135, Dullupura, Mohiyapur, and Sector 73, among others.

Acting on the representation, the Noida authority has now decided to take up the matter with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), which operates the service under the authority’s funding. Officials said they will ask UPSRTC to conduct a fresh route survey and submit a revised plan to ensure broader coverage and better commuter access.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have decided to ask the UPSRTC to carry out a new assessment and then redraw the routes so that more areas, especially the underserved villages and urban clusters, can be included,” said S.P. Singh, general manager of the Noida authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have decided to ask the UPSRTC to carry out a new assessment and then redraw the routes so that more areas, especially the underserved villages and urban clusters, can be included,” said S.P. Singh, general manager of the Noida authority. {{/usCountry}}

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Currently, the electric bus fleet connects the Botanical Garden Metro station, Sector 62, Phase 2, Morna, Sectors 82, 96, and the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

On June 12, the Greater Noida authority also launched 11 electric buses on routes such as Gautam Buddha University to Kulesara Hindon Bridge, Pari Chowk to Sector 37, Jagat Farms to Ryan School, and Rise Chowk to Gaur City.

Residents, however, remain unconvinced. “If we want to go to Airport, Greater Noida or Delhi then we have not seen any city bus service passing through Sector 73. There is also no clear information about route numbers or timings. Why has the authority not spread proper awareness?” asked Monika Singh, a Sector 73 resident.

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Prempal Chauhan, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad and a resident of Wazidpur, said, “Our letter clearly states that the current routes exclude major villages and densely populated sectors. A revision is the need of the hour.”

Meanwhile, UPSRTC officials have acknowledged the growing demand. “The service is gradually gaining traction. Our daily revenue has risen from approximately ₹1 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh in just 15 days. If the authority asks us to conduct a fresh survey, we will do so to make the system more effective for commuters,” Parvez Bashir, regional manager, UPSRTC told HT.