Noida The Noida authority on Thursday issued notices to houses which have covered drains in front of their houses, thereby blocking the de-silting work, to remove the encroachment by Friday.

The authority has also started removing encroachment on drains in Sector 19, which will also be undertaken in other areas, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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Because uncleaned drains cause waterlogged roads during rains, the Authority issued notices requiring the removal of all cement or tile coverings on drains. If their encroachment leads to waterlogging during rains or any unpleasant accident takes place, the building owner will be held responsible for it, said officials.

The step followed a site inspection by additional chief executive Officer (ACEO) Vandana Tripathi in work circle-2, during which it was found that in Sector-19’s blocks A, B, and C, most of the building owners had encroached upon drains and road verges, said officials.

“The drains are not being cleaned properly due to the prevailing situation. As a result, waterlogging occurs on the roads during the rainy season. Notice has been issued to the allottees who have encroached upon the drains and road verges, giving them two days to remove the encroachment,” the ACEO told media.

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{{^usCountry}} “After two days, the locations where the encroachments will be removed the drain cleaning will begin. Places where encroachment has been already removed, we have started the work,” said a Noida authority official requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After two days, the locations where the encroachments will be removed the drain cleaning will begin. Places where encroachment has been already removed, we have started the work,” said a Noida authority official requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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The authority has also started removing encroachment on drains in Sector 19, which will also be undertaken in other areas, officials said.

Residents, however, said such a work should have been carried out before monsoon season not during it.

“Why did the authority start this drive now amid the rainy season? It does this every year and we have to suffer from waterlogging. We hope the authority will continue it until this waterlogging issue is resolved,” said Amit Chauhan, a resident of Sector 19 told HT.