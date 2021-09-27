Noida residents write to fire department over safety lapses

A residents’ group in Noida has shot a letter to the city’s fire department, pointing out the lapses in fire control measures in several group housing societies and high-rises in the city and emphasising on the need to take a follow-up on the previous audits of the housing complexes.

Officials, however, said they are already conducting a drive to inspect the fire safety measures in high-rises since the past three months.

“There are several lapses when it comes to fire safety measures in the city’s high rises, especially the 7X sectors where there are over 50,000 flats. While many builders obtain no objection certificate (NOC) despite fire safety lapses, such as defunct sprinklers in certain towers, etc., even the fire department doesn’t do much on the follow ups. Last year, there was a meeting between the fire department and residents, after which audits were done and lapses were found as mentioned in the audit reports. Yet not much has been done to work on the lapses,” said Amit Gupta, a member of Progressive community foundation, a residents’ group, who undersigned the letter.

A few pointed out that the audits in their high rises were done “silently and without talking to the residents”.

“In our high rise, the internal towers are not connected through 6m roads as proposed in the plan. The 6m road is essential for the movement of fire tenders. A team from the fire department came to our high rise last month but left without taking audit or talking to the residents,” said Ranjan Samant Ray, a resident of Antriksh Golf View 2 in Sector 78.

“There are many lapses on the builder’s part as well. For instance, if proper fire safety devices cost around ₹50 lakh, the builders will put in places devices worth ₹25 lakh and somehow obtain the NOC. The responsibility of getting the remaining work done falls on the residents. Almost every high rise in the city has some kind of lapses in fire safety and needs follow ups from the department ,” said Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA).

In their letter to the fire department, residents also urged the fire department to set up a fire station in 7X and make arrangements for a fire tender, which can reach the higher floors. “Currently, the tenders based in the city can only reach upto 14 floors,” said Gupta.

Meanwhile, officials said that the auditing drive is already under process and lapses have been identified in the housing complexes.

“ We have been inspecting several high-rises since past three months in Noida alone. Since there are so many high-rises, the process is taking some time. Lapses in fire safety measures were found in many societies, and action was taken against them. We have also sent the report of around 11 or 12 high-rises to the chief judicial magistrate office,” said Arun Kumar, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We urge residents to tell us directly if there are issues related to fire safety in any high rise or housing society, if become very difficult if just a general complaint is raised. We are also working on getting a 72m high fire tender, that can reach up to 24 floors. Currently, the maximum height a fire tender can reach in Noida is up to 42 metres,” said Kumar.