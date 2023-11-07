Noida revises layout of new industrial sectors as farmers fail to give up land

The Noida authority has decided to revise the layout of new industrial sectors as land owners have refused to give their land for the development of the city.

As the authority delayed the development of areas along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (above), many landowners built houses on their plots, refusing to give it up for industrial development. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the authority delayed the development of areas along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, many landowners have built houses on their plots, refusing to give it up for industrial development.

The authority has plans to develop industrial areas in sectors 161, 162 and 164, among others. It has already acquired most of the agricultural land from farmers for the planned development of industrial areas. But some land owners have refused to give their land for development purposes saying they require it for their family’s use. The result was that patches of land in these sectors remained in private hands, scuttling the authority’s attempts over the past 10 years to acquire it.

Because the authority could not get all the land that it needed, it has been unable to complete roads, drainage network, develop parks and other basic amenities, said authority officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To address this issue, the authority has decided to revise the layout of industrial areas that are being developed. The authority has also approved the layout change proposal in its 212th board meeting that was held on November 2 at its Sector 6 office. According to this proposal, the authority has decided to make the changes in the layout of three sectors dedicated to industries. The authority needs to develop these sectors because it has already allotted plots to companies, and they need land to set up the units,” said a Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

Authority officials said they will tweak the alignment of proposed roads, drainage network and parks. The authority will also use the areas meant for green belt to build roads, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Due to the delay in land acquisition by the authority, farmers have built homes and other buildings on their land. As a result there is only option before the authority but to revise the layout and complete their development work,” added the official quoted the above.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON