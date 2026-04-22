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Noida RWA takes initiative to convert dumping ground into green belt

The AVRWA on Tuesday organised a plantation drive to mark the Earth Day (April 23) at the same green belt site in Sector 37

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:26 am IST
By Asmita Seth
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Noida: Residents of Arun Vihar said on Tuesday to have reclaimed a long-neglected green-belt, littered with construction and demolition (C&D) waste and garbage, with the help of Noida authority, and the Floriculture Society of Noida, an NGO.

Over the past month, nearly 24,000 square foot of land was cleared, with around 14–15 truckloads of construction debris removed from the site, said residents. (HT Archive)

Over the past month, nearly 24,000 square foot of land was cleared, with around 14–15 truckloads of construction debris removed from the site, said residents.

According to the Arun Vihar Residents Welfare Association (AVRWA), the area, which had turned into a dumping ground, has now been restored into a clean and breathable green space. Over the last month, around 14–15 truckloads of construction debris were removed from the site, the RWA added.

“Building on this momentum, the AVRWA on Tuesday organised a plantation drive to mark the Earth Day (Wednesday) at the same green belt site in Sector 37. Our initiative aims to convert the reclaimed land into a thriving green zone while reinforcing long-term community ownership,” said AVRWA’s chairman (retd) Col Prashant Gupta.

The AVRWA officials said their RWA represents Sectors 28, 29 and 37.

 
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