Noida: Sanitation worker electrocuted while cleaning road

Noida: A sanitation worker was allegedly electrocuted near an electric pole in Noida’s Sector 51 on Tuesday morning while cleaning the road. The worker was sent to a nearby hospital from where he was discharged in the evening after treatment, officials said.

Locals said that the worker was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire which had snapped from the pole due to rains and winds late Monday night.

“This is the first time that a person has been electrocuted in our area. In this case, a loosely hanged wire was touching the pole. However, all the poles are rusted with the bottom touching the ground directly and only a few have concrete base. The electricity department must look into this as the upcoming monsoon season may pose similar threats,” said Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary, Sector 51 RWA.

According to the electricity department, the cause of incident was a loose connection cable that has been fixed now. “The issue has been resolved. The incident happened as a loose cable was touching the pole. We will also look into if the incident accounts for compensation to the victim who is now out of danger,” said VN Singh, chief engineer of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL).

The worker was an employee of a contractor working for the Noida authority. “This was the fault of electricity department. The contractor concerned will look after his treatment,” said IP Singh, officer on special duty, Noida Authority.

The worker, who is yet to be identified, has been discharged from the hospital after treatment, the official said.