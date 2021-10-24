Noida: Sec-18 market association demands better patrolling as footfall increases

With the festive season underway, the Sector 18 market association has asked the police to increase patrolling in the area as business is booming and footfall increased after the state government lifted the restrictions that were put in place on account of Covid-19,

S K Jain, president Sector 18 market association, said the market is getting quite a number of shoppers due to the festive season.

“Due to Karva Chauth, a number of shoppers, especially women, visited the marketplace for shopping. There was rush at the salons on Saturday and Sunday. Shops selling jewellery and readymade garments attracted a large number of customers. This is a sign that the market is slowly moving towards normalcy after the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Jain.

There are around 500 shops in the Sector-18 market.

Jain said due to the lockdowns, which were effected when Covid-19 was at its peak to stem the spread of the infection, many people postponed their weddings and other celebrations. “People’s movement has resumed after the government lifted the restrictions. People are rescheduling their marriage and events planned for other festivities and venturing out for shopping,” he said.

The association said last year, the market made a business of ₹200 crore during Karva Chauth. “This year, we have recorded business worth ₹250 crore in three days from Friday to Sunday. We hope the sales will further increase during Diwali (November 4),” said Jain.

The market association also held a meeting with the Sector 18 check post in-charge Arun Malik and demanded to improve patrolling in the area.

“The police should keep surveillance in every corner in Sector 18 market to ensure no unpleasant incident like pick-pocketing, snatching, etc. takes place. They should monitor movement at all the intersections and ensure a pleasant shopping experience,” Jain said.

Malik, who took charge last week, said he inspected the market and found some CCTV cameras were not functioning. “We have improved police patrolling in the market. We are also trying to make all CCTV cameras functional to ensure proper surveillance. During Diwali, we will place barricades and only one entry gate and one exit gate will be opened,” he said.

