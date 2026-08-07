Noida Sector 117: Residents seek drainage system fix, tree pruning

Residents of Sector 117have sought improvements to the drainage system, better upkeep of green belts, and the pruning of trees near high-tension electricity lines in a meeting with Noida authority officials.

At the meeting on Wednesday, officials assured the sector’s resident welfare association (RWA) representatives of site inspections and action within the next few days. (HT Photos)

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At the meeting on Wednesday, officials assured the sector’s resident welfare association (RWA) representatives of site inspections and action within the next few days.

Among the key demands was the rectification of drainage in the SB Block. “The drainage slope in parts of the block is technically incorrect, because of which rainwater does not flow out properly. Every monsoon, residents face waterlogging and seepage inside their homes. We have requested the authority to provide a permanent solution rather than temporary repairs,” said RWA president Kosinder Yadav.

Residents also stressed the need for preventive tree pruning, noting that several branches have grown close to high-tension power lines.

The RWA president added, “We also requested urgent pruning of trees that are touching or are very close to high-tension electricity lines. This is a safety issue, particularly during heavy rain and strong winds.”

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{{^usCountry}} A local resident, Amit Kumar, also highlighted these issues and urged the authorities to “address the issues before they worsen”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A local resident, Amit Kumar, also highlighted these issues and urged the authorities to “address the issues before they worsen”. {{/usCountry}}

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Noida authority officials said “prompt action” will be taken.

“Cognisance of the issues highlighted by the residents has been taken and the concerned teams would inspect the site within a day or two and begin the necessary action. The concerns would be examined on priority,” said an official from the authority’s civil department, requesting anonymity.

Apart from safety concerns, residents sought improved maintenance of the sector’s green belts, including regular grass cutting, weeding and cleaning, saying inadequate upkeep affects both the environment and public spaces used by residents.

The association also requested the installation of a children’s play station with swings in the sector’s parks.

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Another civic issue flagged was the absence of layout maps at the entry points of sectors developed under the authority’s 5% residential category.

According to residents, the non-sequential numbering of plots often makes it difficult for visitors, delivery personnel and emergency response teams to locate addresses quickly.