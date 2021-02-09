Noida: Security guard killed in robbery bid

Noida: A 41-year-old security guard was killed by an unidentified intruder early Tuesday morning in a robbery bid at a cash management company in Sector 2, police said.

The deceased was identified as Uttam Kesharwani, a native of Fatehpur. The incident that took place around 4.30am was caught in CCTV cameras, police said, adding that the guard died on the spot.

“There were two security guards on duty during the night. In the CCTV monitors inside the control room, they saw the suspect on the premises after which a security guard went out to check the situation,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that Kesharwani confronted the suspect who was armed with a revolver after which the two had a skirmish. “By then the second guard also reached the spot and helped in containing the intruder who then fired at Kesharwani,” said Singh.

He said that the other guard carrying a rifle didn’t do anything to stop the suspect who then fled from the spot, said police. The other guard then called the police helpline and reported the incident.

According to police, the company is an American cash solutions and logistics firm which transports money for large businesses. A complaint in the case was filed by the manager of the company, based on which a case of murder (section 302 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered against the unidentified person at Sector 20 police station.

The police officials said that all angles are being looked at though it appears to be an insider’s job as the suspect knew exactly where he was going. But he was unable to break in and take away any valuables due to Kesharwani’s intervention. Three teams have been formed to identify and track the suspect.

Police said that the second guard claims to have frozen out of fear but his role is also being investigated. A senior police official also said that the suspect appeared to have been alone.