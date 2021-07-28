Noida sees season’s highest rainfall

Moderate showers lashed the city on Tuesday, making weather soothing and bringing mercury down by a few notches. However, the rainfall, so far the best recorded in Noida since the arrival of monsoon on July 13 in the National Capital Region, left several roads waterlogged even as officials said that there were adequate measures in place to deal with the situation.

The city will continue to see light to moderate rainfall for the next five days, the weather department predicted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Noida saw moderate rains while neighbouring Delhi recorded heavy rainfall.

Though the automatic weather monitoring station installed at Noida Sector 62 recorded very light rainfall, IMD officials said that the actual rainfall especially in the areas adjoining Delhi was high.

“Noida received an average of 25mm rainfall on Tuesday. At some places, it would have been around 40-50mm. The city experienced moderate rain showers which was also evident from waterlogged streets at a few places during the morning hours. The weather monitoring station recorded only light rains because it would have been lesser rains in those areas. But as per the radar information, it was moderate rainfall day for Noida,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

According to IMD, a rainfall between 15mm and 65mm is considered moderate.

Srivastava further said that there are chances of rains everyday till August 2. “The rains will continue for a few days. The intensity may fall slightly on July 29. However, it will pick up from July 30 again and continue till August 2. On July 31, the rainfall intensity is likely to be maximum,” he said.

On Tuesday, IMD recorded maximum and minimum temperatures for Noida at 30.2°C and 26.6°C against 32.9°C and 29°C a day earlier.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 29.5°C, five degrees below the season’s average and 25°C, two degrees below the season’s average. The humidity level oscillated between 100% and 79%.

Meanwhile, waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported from several areas of the city during the morning, including DND cut, near Dalit Prerna Sthal, below Mahamaya Flyover, Labour Chowk, and Sector 58, among others.

However, officials of the Noida authority said that the situation has improved compared to last year.

“It often takes a few minutes for the rainwater to clear from roads whenever the rain intensity is high. Compared to the situation in Delhi or Gurugram, we have done much better. Measures have been taken to deal with three major waterlogging -prone spots in the city. At DND cut, we have a sump that channelises the water and at Dalit Prerna Sthal and areas under Mahamaya flyover, we have fixed the drains. We also use pumps at some congested areas like Khoda where rainwater gets logged,” said PK Kaushik, general manager (water), Noida Authority.