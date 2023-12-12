Noida: Seven goats die as fire breaks out in Sector 123

Seven goats died and seven shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in Sector 121 on Tuesday afternoon, said a district fire safety official, adding that a major accident was averted by the swift action of fire safety personnel more than 80 shanties are located in the vicinity of the area where the fire broke out.

Besides the goats, seven shanties were gutted in the fire that started on Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Gautam Budh Nagar, chief fire officer, Pradeep Chaubey said, “On Tuesday around 1.43pm, the fire control room received information from a local that a fire broke out at a shanty near Parthala Chowk in Sector 121.”

“Initially, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but as the fire spread swiftly owing to large quantities of plastic waste stored in some of the shanties, four more fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said Chaubey, adding that the fire was finally controlled around 4pm.

He said seven goats were killed in the fire while more than 50 were rescued by the team. The goats were kept locked inside a shanty by their owner who had left for work when the fire broke out. And by the time firefighters came to know about this, the fire had engulfed the shanty where the goats were kept.”

“Prima facie, it came to fore that the fire erupted from a shanty where children were present. It is suspected that the fire started while the family was cooking but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained,” said Chaubey.

Phase-3 fire officer Yogendra Prasad said, “There are close nearly 80 to 90 shanties in nearby Sector 123. Because of the timely alert and swift action by fire safety personnel, a major tragedy was averted.”

