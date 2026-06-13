Noida shopkeeper assaults two kids after tying them up, held

A shopkeeper was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting two seven-year-old boys after tying them to an iron grill for allegedly stealing cold drinks from his shop in Sector 40, Noida, police said. A case was registered against him at Sector 39 police station.

A video of the incident, accessed by HT, showed the children with their hands tied to the iron grill of a boundary wall.

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A video of the incident, accessed by HT, showed the children with their hands tied to the iron grill of a boundary wall.

Police identified the accused, 41, as a native of Shahjahanpur who lives in Aghapur, Noida. He runs a tea stall near a hospital in Sector 40.

On Thursday, the mother of one of the boys approached the police and filed a complaint. According to the FIR, on June 7, her seven-year-old son and his cousin, also seven, had gone out when they reached the tea shop in Sector 40.

“The shopkeeper assaulted both children after tying them up. He released them after I protested. When I asked why he did that. the shopkeeper alleged that the children had stolen cold drinks from his shop while also verbally abusing them. I demand strict action against him,” the complaint stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused, said Manish Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused, said Manish Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida. {{/usCountry}}

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An officer involved in the investigation, requesting anonymity, said inquiries revealed that the boys had taken cold drink bottles from the shop and left without paying.

“When the shopkeeper learnt about it, he chased and caught them. He then brought them back to the shop and tied them to an iron grill on the boundary wall,” the officer said.