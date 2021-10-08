Noida: Six held for cheating people of jewellery pretending as magicians

Six people were arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of doubling their jewellery items through “magic”. Police also arrested two goldsmiths in connection with the case.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that Sector 58 police on October 5 registered an FIR against three unknown persons in a cheating case. Complainant Rajendra Singh, a resident of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, said his wife and her two friends visited Noida’s Sector 59 for a job interview at a private company.

“Three of the suspects approached the women near the company office and struck a conversation with them. They convinced the women that they are magicians and can double their jewellery. When the women handed over their earrings, rings, and anklets to them, the suspects fled with the valuables,” said the DCP.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said the suspects used to strike a conversation with vulnerable people, especially women, and convinced them that they knew some magic to double jewellery items. The suspects would then wrap the valuables in some paper and ask the victims to close their eyes, while they fled with the valuables. The suspects used the same modus operandi to cheat the three women, said police.

A case was registered against them under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

The DCP said police received information about the movement of some of the suspects near Sector 59. “A police team reached the spot and stopped two cars for checking. There were six persons in the two vehicles. Police found some gold and silver jewellery from their possession. The suspects revealed that they were members of a gang which stole valuables from people by pretending as magicians,” he said.

Police said the gang had been active in Delhi-NCR for the last six months.

The suspects were identified as Hamid Ali, 30, from East Delhi; Mohammad Nazur Khan,25, from Simapuri in Delhi; Afroz, 26, from Vasundra in Ghaziabad; Shahid, 22, from Dilshad Garden; Mohammad Sahib, 23, from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad; and Abbas, 25, from Bhalswa in Delhi. Ali, the mastermind, told police that the gang members used to sell the stolen valuables to two goldsmiths – Sachin Verma, 28, and Prajwal Verma, 30, residents of Ghaziabad.

Police then conducted a search at the goldsmiths’ hideouts and arrested them. Police have also seized the two cars.

The suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.