Noida society files police complaint after worker hurt by falling concrete

A 28-year-old domestic worker suffered serious head injuries after a large chunk of concrete allegedly fell from the upper floors of a residential tower at Great Value Sharanam society in Sector 107, Noida, on Tuesday evening, residents and apartment owners association (AOA) officials said.

Following the incident, residents of the society filed a police complaint against the builder, alleging repeated negligence and failure to address structural safety concerns despite several warnings over the years. (Representative photo)

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AOA told HT that the injured woman, identified as Neelam (single name), sustained severe head injuries and received around 20 stitches at a private hospital. Two to three others who were walking with Neelam suffered minor injuries.

Following the incident, residents of the society filed a police complaint against the builder, alleging repeated negligence and failure to address structural safety concerns despite several warnings over the years.

“Around 7.30pm on Tuesday, the domestic worker, along with two to three other people, was walking back when a chunk of plaster fell on her. She was seriously injured, while the others sustained minor injuries. The plaster quality is poor and we have repeatedly asked the builder to fix it. Earlier too, people have been injured by falling concrete, but the builder has not paid heed,” said Abhishek Mittal, president of the AOA.

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{{^usCountry}} “My mother and Neelam aunty were returning after work in the evening when some plaster fell on her head. She was badly injured and rushed to a hospital. She is slightly better now, but is still recovering and cannot work for a while,” said Neelam’s 17-year-old nephew. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My mother and Neelam aunty were returning after work in the evening when some plaster fell on her head. She was badly injured and rushed to a hospital. She is slightly better now, but is still recovering and cannot work for a while,” said Neelam’s 17-year-old nephew. {{/usCountry}}

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The society, spread across 19 acres, has around 1,440 flats and houses nearly 5,000 residents. The society was built in 2016, that handover began in 2018, according to the residents.

In the complaint filed at Sector 39 police station on Wednesday afternoon (seen by HT), residents alleged repeated incidents involving falling plaster, RCC debris and deteriorating facades.

“This incident could easily have proved fatal not only for the injured victim but also for other residents present nearby. This is not an isolated incident. Over the past several years, there have been repeated incidents involving falling plaster, RCC fragments, deteriorating facades and other structural safety hazards linked to serious construction defects,” the complaint stated.

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Police said they are looking into the matter.

AOA officials said residents have been seeking the handover of maintenance responsibilities from the builder for several years, but the process has not been completed yet, allegedly because the builder wants to continue collecting the maintenance fee.

Great Value builders were contacted for comment, but no response was received till the time of publication.