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Noida student's death: Family cries foul, police says autopsy confirms drowning

Noida student's death: Family cries foul, police says autopsy confirms drowning

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Noida, The family of a 21-year-old university student, who drowned at an abandoned construction site in Noida, Thursday alleged foul play saying there were marks on his body even as the police confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

Noida student's death: Family cries foul, police says autopsy confirms drowning

According to a police statement, sand and water were found in the lungs of the deceased, identified as Harshit Bhatt, while his viscera has been preserved for further examination.

Bhatt, a final-year Bachelor of Physical Education student of the private university and a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, had drowned on Wednesday in a water-filled area at the abandoned construction site in Sector 94, under Sector 126 police station limits.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Saad Miyan Khan said the student had gone to the site along with four friends to celebrate the end of their examinations.

"During the outing, Bhatt entered a nearby water-filled pit to bathe and suddenly drowned," the officer said, adding that the incident was reported to Dial-112 by one of his companions.

"They told us it was their last exam and they had come for a party. One of them went deeper into the water while bathing," the eyewitness said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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